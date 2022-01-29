Piper Sandler Raises KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $402.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $361.00 to $402.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $453.00.

KLA stock opened at $366.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. KLA has a 1 year low of $273.24 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $410.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.66.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,772,616,000 after acquiring an additional 105,582 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in KLA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,505,000 after acquiring an additional 228,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in KLA by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after acquiring an additional 516,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,729,000 after acquiring an additional 42,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in KLA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,056,000 after buying an additional 218,658 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

