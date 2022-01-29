Piper Sandler Weighs in on CNX Resources Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

CNX has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James downgraded CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of CNX opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.42. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in CNX Resources by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in CNX Resources by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CNX Resources by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 394,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 19,558 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CNX Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

