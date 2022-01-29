Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Short Interest Down 80.0% in January

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BKBEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pipestone Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

BKBEF traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. 36,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,226. Pipestone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

