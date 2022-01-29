Point Break Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,666,000. Bath & Body Works accounts for about 1.8% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Point Break Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Bath & Body Works as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBWI opened at $54.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.71.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.24.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.