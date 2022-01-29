Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Short Interest Update

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 142.1% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Points International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Points International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the quarter. Points International comprises approximately 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned about 6.67% of Points International worth $17,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOM opened at $15.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $225.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.94 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.80. Points International has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $86.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.70 million. Points International had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Points International will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Points International

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

