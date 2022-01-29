Polymath 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14.12 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Polymath coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market capitalization of $345.08 million and $14.12 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.72 or 0.00290934 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009191 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002134 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

