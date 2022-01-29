Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Polymetal International (LON:POLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($29.68) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 109.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on POLY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.89) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.91) to GBX 1,450 ($19.56) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.61) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($16.19) to GBX 1,170 ($15.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polymetal International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,620 ($21.86).

Get Polymetal International alerts:

POLY opened at GBX 1,048.50 ($14.15) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,266.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,381.78. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,737 ($23.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.11.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.