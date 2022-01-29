Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.64

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.64 and last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 18766 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

AUCOY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Polymetal International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Polymetal International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Polymetal International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.87.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

