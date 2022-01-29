Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

PTLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Portillos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTLO. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Portillos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portillos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Portillos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portillos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portillos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Portillos stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. Portillos has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $57.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. Portillos’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Portillos will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Portillos

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

