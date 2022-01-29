PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives $36.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 24th.

In related news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in PPL by 371.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 46,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 37,006 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 39,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 166,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,780,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,706,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,464. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPL has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. PPL’s payout ratio is -97.08%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

