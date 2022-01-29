PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.73. PRA Group also reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). PRA Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

PRAA stock opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. PRA Group has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $439,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,426 shares of company stock worth $3,188,061 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in PRA Group by 493.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in PRA Group by 53.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in PRA Group in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in PRA Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Group (PRAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.