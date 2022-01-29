Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PFODF) Upgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC upgraded shares of Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PFODF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
PFODF stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. Premier Foods has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53.
Premier Foods Company Profile
Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.