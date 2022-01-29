Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PFODF) Upgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC upgraded shares of Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PFODF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PFODF stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. Premier Foods has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53.

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of branded and own label food products. It operates through Grocery, and Sweet Treats segments. The Grocery segment sells savoury ambient food products. The Sweet Treats segment retails sweet ambient food products. Premier Foods was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in St.

