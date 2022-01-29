Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PINC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 40.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Premier by 15.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Premier by 21.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 127.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 104,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 1,677.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 63,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.86. The stock had a trading volume of 334,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,474. Premier has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.26.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $365.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

