Prime People (LON:PRP) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $73.01

Prime People Plc (LON:PRP)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 73.01 ($0.99) and traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.85). Prime People shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.90), with a volume of 101,325 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £8.15 million and a PE ratio of 10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 73.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 69.82.

Prime People Company Profile (LON:PRP)

Prime People Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides permanent and contract recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. It offers professional recruitment consultancy for the real estate and built environment sectors under the Macdonald & Company brand; and professional recruitment consultancy for the energy, renewables, and environmental sectors under the Prime Energy brand.

