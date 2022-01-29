Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires New Stake in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,249,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,326,000. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 2.55% of Victoria’s Secret at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

VSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $55.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.36.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

