Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,636,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 2.42% of Capri worth $176,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Capri by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in Capri during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Capri by 6.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPRI opened at $57.07 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPRI shares. Barclays raised their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, OTR Global cut Capri to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.78.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

