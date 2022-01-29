Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,410,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 126,380 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.06% of MaxLinear worth $217,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MXL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,708,000 after purchasing an additional 812,924 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in MaxLinear by 698.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after acquiring an additional 349,900 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the third quarter worth approximately $12,113,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the second quarter worth approximately $8,421,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in MaxLinear by 74.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 358,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,669,000 after acquiring an additional 153,047 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

In other news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXL opened at $54.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -365.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.13. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MXL. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.