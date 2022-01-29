Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,998,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 189,440 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 2.72% of Textron worth $418,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Textron during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Textron by 418.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Textron during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Textron by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $66.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.75.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

