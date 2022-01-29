Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,806,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,100 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $337,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.3% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,883,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,376,000 after acquiring an additional 361,149 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 19.0% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,791,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

NYSE C opened at $64.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

