Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,228,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66,430 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 6.64% of Axcelis Technologies worth $104,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $62,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $207,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,043 shares of company stock worth $964,956 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.16. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $77.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACLS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

