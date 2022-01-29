Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $150,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Marriott International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Marriott International by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Marriott International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $159.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.68. The stock has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 112.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $115.50 and a one year high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $1,777,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

