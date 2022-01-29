Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $160.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.05 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on PRI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.00.

NYSE:PRI opened at $150.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.42. Primerica has a 1-year low of $136.59 and a 1-year high of $179.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98. The firm had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.09 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 17.06%.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $647,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,390,985. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,381,000 after buying an additional 35,957 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,109,000 after buying an additional 130,160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 31.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,500,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,926,000 after buying an additional 595,992 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,901,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,132,000 after buying an additional 28,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 11.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,500,000 after buying an additional 109,815 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

