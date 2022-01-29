Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,237 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,192 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Altair Engineering worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 286,762 shares of the software’s stock worth $19,779,000 after acquiring an additional 156,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,262 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

ALTR stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -747.16 and a beta of 1.51. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $82.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.92 and its 200 day moving average is $71.72.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.96 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 18,727 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $1,465,762.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,987 shares of company stock worth $22,555,586 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALTR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.