Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.84 Million Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Spectrum Brands worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 246.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $86.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.42 and a twelve month high of $107.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.45 and its 200-day moving average is $92.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.62.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPB. Raymond James cut Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.57.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.