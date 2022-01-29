Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,149 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.62% of Fossil Group worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fossil Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 411.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. blooom inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 150,422.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,547 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 1,030.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,471 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $66,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of FOSL opened at $10.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.28 million, a P/E ratio of 346.00 and a beta of 1.74. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.22.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.84. Fossil Group had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $491.80 million during the quarter.

Fossil Group Profile

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

