Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Resources Connection worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 24.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 54,187.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 11.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the third quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the second quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $20.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $554.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.60%.

RGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

