Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $54,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

HCI Group stock opened at $65.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.35 and a beta of 0.69. HCI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.04 and a twelve month high of $139.80.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $99.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.39 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 1.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

