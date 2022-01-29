Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,317 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,041 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,317 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.79% of SunCoke Energy worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 363.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,374 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 36,358 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 150,004 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SXC. TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79. The company has a market cap of $571.60 million, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.26. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.00 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

