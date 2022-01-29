Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Shares Sold by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,049,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,482,000 after purchasing an additional 242,218 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,500,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,100,000 after buying an additional 279,682 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 63.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,088,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after buying an additional 423,603 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 542,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 59,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 138,303 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1 year low of $98.13 and a 1 year high of $101.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50.

