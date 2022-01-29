Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 271.7% from the December 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 291,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PSC stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $38.52 and a 1-year high of $51.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 1,312.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 692.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter.

