ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) rose 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 40,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 231,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The firm has a market cap of $47.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.29 and a quick ratio of 13.29.

About ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc engages in the discovery and development of precision medicine solutions for early detection and effective treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Neil Cashman and Vigen Nazarian on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

