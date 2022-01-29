ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Trading Down 9.5%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) shares were down 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.57 and last traded at $16.67. Approximately 1,242,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 94,200,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

