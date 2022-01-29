ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600,000 shares, an increase of 138.2% from the December 31st total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,728,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $56.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.48. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $37.51 and a 1 year high of $91.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

