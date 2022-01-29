ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Shares Up 4.6%

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)’s stock price shot up 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.37 and last traded at $17.24. 6,463,611 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 4,469,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 265,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 105,933 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter valued at $940,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth $649,000.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

