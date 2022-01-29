ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Stock Price Up 4.6%

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)’s share price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.37 and last traded at $17.24. Approximately 6,463,611 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 4,469,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWM. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 1,120.8% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 12,015 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 47.8% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 160,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 51,792 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 448.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 15.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

