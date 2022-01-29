Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 39.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 109,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,908,000 after buying an additional 30,797 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 56.7% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 42,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,080,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,766,000 after purchasing an additional 43,236 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 66.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 123,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 49,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $104.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.46. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $80.16 and a 1-year high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.80.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

