Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $185,000 Stock Holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 289,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLM stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $14.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1808 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

