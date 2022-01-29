Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $75,000 Position in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Asensus Surgical were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASXC. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asensus Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE ASXC opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $6.95.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 879.52% and a negative return on equity of 30.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

