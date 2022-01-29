Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 8,000 Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 28,759 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 26.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 19,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 20,123 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $14.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.0507 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

