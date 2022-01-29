Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $283,000 Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

NYSE X opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $30.57.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.81%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

