Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Shares of PFS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,680. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Financial Services stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

