Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Receives $109.27 Average PT from Brokerages

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.27.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $110.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.13. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $77.27 and a 52-week high of $117.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 66,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

