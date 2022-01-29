PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Short Interest Up 8,700.0% in January

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 8,700.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNLRY opened at $5.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $10.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 3.57%.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Home and Personal Care and Foods and Refreshment. The Home and Personal Care segment relates to the cleaning products, which are used in the household and cosmetic products.

