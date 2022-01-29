PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Cut to $125.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.11.

PTC opened at $113.41 on Thursday. PTC has a 52 week low of $105.49 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $1,499,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of PTC by 67.9% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of PTC by 0.5% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of PTC by 8.5% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC by 0.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

