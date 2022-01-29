Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 1,206 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of USANA Health Sciences worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 155.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after acquiring an additional 99,993 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth $8,824,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 77,851 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 91.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at $3,742,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $95.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.11.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $274.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $633,234.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $37,116.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,672 shares of company stock valued at $983,761 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

