Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,656 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.24% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 299,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 43,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

AXL opened at $7.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $895.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.28.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

