Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $25.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average is $26.41. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $147.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.72 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Office Properties Income Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.