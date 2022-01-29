Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 9,396 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,396 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Seabridge Gold worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 5.2% in the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,089,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,671,000 after purchasing an additional 102,648 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 31.8% in the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 2,070,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,329,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 0.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,741,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 50.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 9.6% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,184,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 103,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SA. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE:SA opened at $15.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -312.00 and a beta of 0.95. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $20.87.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

