Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,292 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,924,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,679,000 after acquiring an additional 274,382 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 35.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 17,095,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448,184 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,319,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after acquiring an additional 34,043 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,121,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,552,000 after acquiring an additional 126,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,561,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after acquiring an additional 201,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ICL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Shares of ICL stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.35. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ICL Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $11.16.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0837 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

