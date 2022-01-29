Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 990 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.18% of G-III Apparel Group worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $26.25 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.18.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

